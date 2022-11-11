Fashion legend Faith Amond has won again!

Friday, November 11, 2022

Racing fans and Irelands style elite dressed to impress by showing off their fashion credentials on ladies day for the BPerfect Best Dressed Competition at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse on Saturday 5 November. Faith Amond from Carlow was among the Top 10 fabulous finalists, pictured here with founder of BPerfect Cosmetics, Brendan McDowell

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, 11/11/22 - 6:05pm

SETU graduates make history in Carlow

Friday, 11/11/22 - 5:58pm

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen issues urgent appeal for help

Friday, 11/11/22 - 5:44pm