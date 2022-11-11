Scary times at Rathoe NS!

Friday, November 11, 2022

Lucy, Scott and Alex pictured on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’                                                                               Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Some of the pupils from Rathoe NS pictured on their ‘Halloween Walk’

Margaret, Grace and Muireann were snapped on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’

Jessica, Aoibheann, Hannah and Adelina

Pupils pictured on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’

Aoibheann and Alena were snapped during the Rathoe NS Halloween Walk

Junior infants pictured on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’

James and Harry

Karl and Lauren dressed as The Joker during the Rathoe NS Halloween Walk

Senior and 1st class pupils pictured on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’

Piper and Abbie were snapped during the Rathoe NS Halloween Walk

