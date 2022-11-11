Scary times at Rathoe NS!

Friday, November 11, 2022
Lucy, Scott and Alex pictured on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’ Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Some of the pupils from Rathoe NS pictured on their ‘Halloween Walk’
Margaret, Grace and Muireann were snapped on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’
Jessica, Aoibheann, Hannah and Adelina
Pupils pictured on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’
Aoibheann and Alena were snapped during the Rathoe NS Halloween Walk
Junior infants pictured on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’
James and Harry
Karl and Lauren dressed as The Joker during the Rathoe NS Halloween Walk
Senior and 1st class pupils pictured on the Rathoe NS ‘Halloween Walk’
Piper and Abbie were snapped during the Rathoe NS Halloween Walk
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100
More Carlow News
Friday, 11/11/22 - 12:49pm
Friday, 11/11/22 - 12:45pm
Friday, 11/11/22 - 12:40pm