SETU graduates make history in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

NOVEMBER 2022 will hold a special place in the memory of Carlow students at South East Technological University (SETU), who have the honour of being the first graduates to be conferred with awards from the southeast’s first university.

The first of the conferring ceremonies took place across the university’s Carlow and Waterford campuses last week, with more than 2,300 graduates being conferred with awards in a range of disciplines, from technology, business and engineering, to the arts, humanities and science.

Speaking at the ceremonies, SETU president Prof Veronica Campbell told graduates that they hold a very special place in history. “You are the pioneers. Generations of graduates will be conferred at ceremonies just like this, but you will always be the first to sign your name in the SETU graduate roll book.”

She continued: “As new graduates of our new university, you are the first alumni of SETU and the reputation of any university is built upon the quality of its alumni. I hope you continue as pioneers in your chosen careers, continue to be bold and ambitious, make your mark on society and stand proud with what you achieve.

“Over the next few years, we aim to deliver new academic buildings, affordable student accommodation and digital infrastructure. We will seek continued investment to support our transformation as a European university of impact and appropriate contracts to enable research.”