SETU graduates make history in Carlow

Amy Downey, Robertstown, Co Kildare, Eoghan Reck, Curracloe, Co Wexford, Alannah Dolan, Slieverue, Co Kilkenny, Dean Malone from Graiguecullen, Co Carlow and Niamh OConnor, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, who were conferred a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sports Coaching and Performance
Photo: Patrick Browne
Bill Fanning from Bagenalstown was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Media and Public Relations. Bill is pictured here with his parents Billy and Marie Fanning
Photo: Mary Browne
Jamie Clancy, Wexford town, Jack Coleman, Dublin, Eve Comerford, Enniscorthy and Dayna Cullen-Maher from Carlow town, who were conferred with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Social Science
Photo: Patrick Browne
3/11/2022
Pictured at the Carlow campus ceremonies are Nicole Murray from Tullow, who was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in accounting, Emma Shannon from Tullow and Laura Hoban from Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, who were both conferred with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Early Childhood Education and Care
Photo: Mary Browne
Fredo Eyong, who was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Product Design Innovation. Fredo, now living in Carlow, originally came to Ireland as a refugee fleeing war in Cameroon. While living in Ireland, he decided to pursue his passion for design at SETUs Carlow campus
Photo: Mary Browne
Ciarán Fitzpatrick from Ballyhide, Co Carlow, Jack Roche from Gorey and Rory McKernan from Hacketstown
Photo: Mary Browne
Pictured at the Carlow campus ceremonies is Claudette Moore from Carlow, who was conferred with a Bachelor of Business (Hons) in International Business
Photo: Mary Browne
Hannah Keogh from Graiguecullen, who was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in early Childhood Education and Care, with her family Rosemary, Mathew, Matt and Ann
Photo: Mary Browne
Thomas Pollard from Carlow and Sean Mulligan from Wicklow, who were both conferred with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Sports Rehabilitation and Athletic Therapy
Photo: Mary Browne
GAA footballers Joshua Moore from Carlow, who was conferred with a Bachelor of Business (Hons) in Business with Law, and Michael ODea from Wicklow, who was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Management Practice
Photo: Mary Browne
Pictured at the Carlow campus ceremonies is international hockey player Yasmin Pratt from Kildare, who was conferred with a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Public Relations
Photo: Mary Browne
By Elizabeth Lee
NOVEMBER 2022 will hold a special place in the memory of Carlow students at South East Technological University (SETU), who have the honour of being the first graduates to be conferred with awards from the southeast’s first university.
The first of the conferring ceremonies took place across the university’s Carlow and Waterford campuses last week, with more than 2,300 graduates being conferred with awards in a range of disciplines, from technology, business and engineering, to the arts, humanities and science.
Speaking at the ceremonies, SETU president Prof Veronica Campbell told graduates that they hold a very special place in history. “You are the pioneers. Generations of graduates will be conferred at ceremonies just like this, but you will always be the first to sign your name in the SETU graduate roll book.”
She continued: “As new graduates of our new university, you are the first alumni of SETU and the reputation of any university is built upon the quality of its alumni. I hope you continue as pioneers in your chosen careers, continue to be bold and ambitious, make your mark on society and stand proud with what you achieve.
“Over the next few years, we aim to deliver new academic buildings, affordable student accommodation and digital infrastructure. We will seek continued investment to support our transformation as a European university of impact and appropriate contracts to enable research.”