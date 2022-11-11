Seven students from St Leo’s College selected as cycling ambassadors

By Elizabeth Lee

All seven committee members of St Leo’s College Green School committee were selected as ambassadors for a campaign that encourages young women to cycle to school.

At the end of October all the members of the St Leo’s College Green Schools Committee – Abeer Musa, Hanna Pedini, Anna Crosby, Katelyn O’Reilly, Princess-Eunice Adekunle, Adelina Nicola, and Franchesca Rostas – were selected to be #andshecycles ambassadors. There were spaces for 50 ambassadors across Ireland, seven of which selected were from St Leo’s College! The Leo’s committee also participated in a wonderful training day in Dublin where they met like-minded teenage girls from all around Ireland to learn about the campaign and to have some fun!

The #andshecycles campaign focuses on promoting cycling to school and developing leadership skills.

Green-Schools Travel has been working with teenagers to develop a campaign that shines a light on barriers that are preventing them from cycling and to start some necessary conversations.

Across Ireland, data shows that just one in every 250 teenage girls cycle to school every day. The #andshecycles campaign by Green Schools Travel was developed to explore, understand, and address barriers to cycling for teenage girls. Emerging from the #andshecycles research, cycling for girls is not nearly as accessible as cycling for boys.

The #andshecycles Ambassador Programme is a result of this campaign with a focus on addressing the teenage cycling gender gap. This will be achieved through building and supporting student leaders to take action to enable and empower teenage girls to cycle to school.