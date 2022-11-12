What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Saturday, November 12, 2022

By PA Reporter

Saturday’s front pages focus on a range of stories from a member of the Kinahan gang trying to buy plans from the Egyptian air force, to a student climate protest demanding action from the Government.

The Irish Times lead with piece reporting that international drug trafficker Christy Kinahan tried to buy used aircraft worth €8 million from the Egyptian air force.

The Irish Examiner focus on a student climate protest outside Leinster House yesterday which accused the Government of inaction on climate change.

The Echo lead with a piece about Cork businesses fighting an uphill battle as they deal with accumulated debt.

The Irish Independent focus on electricity and gas suppliers slashing discounts for new customers which could wipe away hundreds of euro in savings for customers.

The Irish Daily Mail focus on rural TDs in uproar over new plans from the EU commission which could see farmers lose swaths of former peatland.

The Irish Sun focus on a 16-year-old boy being found guilty of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj following a retrial at the Central Criminal Court.

The Belfast Telegraph focus on a new poll which shows the DUP are up three points as the deadline to call a Stormont election has been pushed back.

Meanwhile, in the UK there are fresh complaints of “traumatising” work culture set by a senior Tory among the stories on the front pages.

The Guardian runs an exclusive report on allegations of bullying by Deputy PM and UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

The iWeekend say the UK Prime Minister has decided to delay his growth plan as the UK “heads for recession”.

The Daily Mirror and The Sun lead on Matt Hancock’s apology on I’m a Celebrity… for breaking Covid restrictions while health secretary.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner says strikes in the public sector may “hurt the war on crime”, in a warning on the front page of The Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports the Met’s anti-terror chief Matt Jukes has been accused of “going woke” after wearing a menopause jacket at work.

The Times reports plans being considered by the UK Government would force care homes and hospitals to allow visitors in.

The Independent leads on Ukrainians in Kherson greeting soldiers entering the city after occupying Russian forces retreated from the city.

A deal that would put British officials in France in a bid to stop migrant crossings may be signed over the next week, according to the Daily Express.

FT Weekend leads on the downfall of the “once high-flying cryptocurrency group” FTX.

And the Daily Star writes of a tiff between Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams and a contestant.

