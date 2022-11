James Cox

There is a case of bird flu in Co Monaghan.

The Department of Agriculture said test results have confirmed evidence of H5N1 in a turkey flock in the county.

Restrictions zones have been put in place quickly.

The department said further testing is being carried out, and it expects to have results over the coming days.

Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.