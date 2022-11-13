  • Home >
Four people hospitalised following row at conference in Enniskillen

Sunday, November 13, 2022

James Cox

Four people have been taken to hospital in the North following a row at a conference in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Police received a report of the disturbance in the Lough Shore Road area shortly after 1pm this afternoon.

Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries.

A conference, which was being held in the area, had been disrupted by protestors when the row broke out.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a weapon in a public place. He remains in PSNI custody at this time.

