Gardaí investigating circumstances around death of teenage boy in Carlow

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the death of a teenage boy who died in an accident in Carlow town.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a local housing estate on the outskirts of the town on Saturday shortly after 11am.

It is understood the 13-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries in what is believed to be a tragic accident.

The young boy was a second year student at the presentation college in Carlow.

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí, ambulance and local emergency services responded to an incident in a housing estate in Carlow town, Co. Carlow, shortly after 11am, on Saturday the 12th of November,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A 13-year-old boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where he was later pronounced dead.”

Gardaí confirmed that the local coroner has been notified, a post-mortem examination is to be carried out at University Hospital Waterford and enquiries are ongoing.

