Halloween fun at Grange NS

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Pupils from Grange NS pictured on the school’s Halloween walk

Pupils from Grange NS enjoyed dressing up for the walk

The Grange NS Halloween walk

Balancing act!

Rían and Caoimhe

Caelan and Shane

Kyle, Eric, Conor and Lucas

School principal Leah Mulhall (third rightl) with teachers Órna O’Doherty, Fiona Hand, Matthew Decaux, Sarah Kinsella and Teresa Quinn

Some of the pupils who took part in the Halloween walk

There were lots of colourful costumes and characters on display

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Devoted mum Lynda is Carlow’s Family Carer of the Year

Sunday, 13/11/22 - 11:42am

Little Theatre to tread the boards for one-act season

Sunday, 13/11/22 - 11:36am

Community gardens to share EU cash

Sunday, 13/11/22 - 10:09am