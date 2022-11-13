Little Theatre to tread the boards for one-act season

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S back to the stage next week for Carlow Little Theatre Society as they host their autumn one-act season in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

Three plays will be presented on Thursday and Friday 24-25 November – Stephen Bean’s A box of oblivion, licensed by Stagescripts Ltd and directed and by Michael Somers; Nancy Harris’s Love in a glass jar, licensed by Nick Hern Books and directed by Emma Kinsella; and David Tristram’s Lockdown in Little Grimley, licensed by Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd and directed by Richard Doyle.

A night packed with drama, comedy and pathos is promised by the local theatre group.

Tickets cost €13.19 online (€12 plus €1.19 booking fee) via https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/464191297667; €12 on the door (cash only) and €10 concession on the door (OAP/ unwaged).

CLTS would like audiences to note that both Love in a glass jar and Lockdown in Little Grimley contain themes that may not be suitable for children under 16.