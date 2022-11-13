Man (20s) seriously injured in hit-and-run in Wexford

James Cox

A man, aged in his early 20s, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Gorey, Co Wexford, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí in Gorey, Co Wexford, are appealing for witnesses in relation to the serious injury hit-and-run that occurred at Ballydermot, Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 2.30am.

Gardaí were alerted to a male pedestrian (early 20s) who was located on the side of the road with serious head injuries. He was removed from the scene by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin where he remains in a serious condition. The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in Ballydermot on the Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Saturday morning between 2am and 3am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.