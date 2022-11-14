Carlow GAA Bingo’s first night a huge success

THE new Carlow GAA fundraiser for clubs and county, Gaelic Bingo, went live last Thursday night and was a huge success with over 600 people playing from all over Ireland and abroad.

The presentation was fresh with some novel features while the technology all worked well on the night and the host, Brendan Hennessy, was at his most entertaining best. Most importantly, 30 lucky winners won a total of €3,700 in prizemoney and Carlow GAA clubs made almost €2,500 between them which would equate to €130,000 annually.

The consensus was that it was a great night’s entertainment, and that Gaelic Bingo is here to stay.

Gaelic Bingo will now be moving from Wednesday nights from now on starting on Wednesday 16 November.

The deadline for buying books will now be 3pm every Wednesday going forward.

You can buy a book at www.gaelicbingo.ie . Books cost €10 for one and €15 for a double book. You can select the club you want to support from a drop-down menu and 40% of all monies taken in goes directly back to clubs.

Anyone over 18 can play Gaelic Bingo – you don’t have to be connected to the GAA to play – just go to www.gaelicbingo.ie and take it from there.