Eco-garden to host Christmas fair

By Suzanne Pender

A DISUSED area in the centre of Carlow town is enjoying a whole new lease of life thanks to the aptly named Elderflower Garden Club.

Over the last 12 months, a group of like-minded garden enthusiasts have taken over a plot of land behind Avoca House on Barrack Street, Carlow, renovating the derelict garden and transforming it with a myriad of plants, shrubs, handmade furniture and a water feature, to create a tranquil space in the heart of the town.

The garden is an eco-garden, free from pesticides and wildlife-friendly, making use of all the available resources to create this special place.

“It’s a garden that people can visit, sit and reflect … a peaceful place for everyone,” said Catherine Yeats from the Elderflower Garden Club. “It’s great, we all work together really well, and everyone just mucks in,” she adds.

Catherine and her husband moved to Carlow from Dublin eight years ago and the Elderflower Garden Club has proved the perfect project to get involved in.

“We’re all of a certain age and have similar interests, so the Elderflower Garden Club was an appropriate name for us,” smiled Catherine.

The group meet every Thursday morning from 11am to 1pm and they’re currently are also meeting on Mondays for an afternoon of crafts.

The craft making is in preparation for the club’s Christmas Fair and coffee morning, which will take place at the garden on Saturday 3 December from 10.30am to 4pm.

The fair will have tea/coffee, mince pies, sweet treats, unique craft items and handmade Christmas decorations as well as a visit from the man himself, Santa!

All are encouraged to come along and join the Elderflower Garden Club for the Christmas fair and to help kick-start the festive season.

All funds raised from the Christmas fair will be put back into the garden in preparation for the spring season.