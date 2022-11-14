Local charities get Aldi grants

By Suzanne Pender

A TOTAL of four Carlow-based charities and community groups have become the latest beneficiaries of Aldi’s Community Grants programme.

Receiving the €500 grants are Tullow Day Care Centre, My Canine Companion, Carlow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Carlow Women’s Aid.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local areas. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

Commenting, John Curtin, group buying director, Aldi Ireland, said: “We are very proud to continue to support local charities across the country through the Aldi Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities of Co Carlow.”