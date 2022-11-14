  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man charged after altercation at National Party event in luxury resort

Man charged after altercation at National Party event in luxury resort

Monday, November 14, 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man is due to appear in court following an altercation at a luxury Co Fermanagh hotel.

The incident came after protesters disrupted the National Party political conference at the five-star Lough Erne Resort on Sunday afternoon.

A 34-year-old man arrested by police has been charged with affray, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is to appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ireland cruise to friendly win over Morocco

Monday, 14/11/22 - 9:01pm

Managers at waste company Beauparc Utilities share €52.8m windfall

Monday, 14/11/22 - 8:25pm

Murderer challenges delay in temporary release decision by new Parole Board

Monday, 14/11/22 - 6:09pm