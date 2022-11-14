Tullow marathon runners raise €12k for worthy causes

  • Home >
Monday, November 14, 2022

Some members of the Tullow Marathon Runners who participated in the Dublin City Marathon presenting the proceeds of their fundraiser to local charities and clubs
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

A GROUP of runners returned to their old stomping ground for the recent Dublin City Marathon to raise vital funds for a host of good causes.

The Tullow Marathon Runners have raised €12,756 for around 30 good causes this year. Beneficiaries will include the likes of Ardattin NS, Tullow Day Care Centre and the Cheshire Home, along with national good causes and local families in need.

Brendan Dowling of the Tullow Marathon Runners group thanked all who had supported the cause this year. Particular thanks go to the Pranic Healing group, which donated €6,000, and Burnside Engineering.

“The fund is designed to help everyone,” said Brendan, “and we depend on people to be able to help everyone. We are there as a community to help one another.”

The group has raised €223,000 since it was first established 16 years ago.

This was the first year since the pandemic that the Dublin City Marathon had returned. Around a dozen runners with the group took part, although several more were unable to participate for health reasons.

“It was tough enough going back to it after it had been off for the few years,” said Brendan, “but we all finished and everyone was happy with their times.”

