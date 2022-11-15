Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Helen (Ellen) O’Shea nee McDonagh

Davidstown, Castldermot, Co. Kildare and recently of 7 Lower Pollerton Road, Carlow, November 13th 2022 (peacefully) in the gentle care of St. Clare’s Ward, Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy) O’Shea. Sadly missed by her loving sons Thomas, Paul and Brian, daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Olive and Emer, adored grandchildren T.J, Tommy, Ross, Julian, Senan, Ollie, Ellen, Aoibheann, Luke, Jack, Lucy and Micheál, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot. Burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Friends of Sacred Heart Hospital.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

Ann ( Nan ) Doyle. nee Hogan

Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, on 13th November 2022 at Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Pat and her son Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Anne, sons Pat, Peter and John Paul, Brothers Paddy and Seamus, Grandchildren Lorraine, Keith, Onagh and Lucinda, Great-Grandchildren Callum, Ethan and Lewis, Brothers in law, Sisters in Law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ann Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lacey`s Funeral Home, John St., Carlow ( R93 H684) on Tuesday, 15th November, from 2pm with removal Tuesday evening at 6.30 to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am Followed by Interment in Coltstown Cemetery.

Ann`s Requiem Mass can be viewed by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

Stephen Lawlor

Brothers of Charity, Annaghmore, Ballykillaboy, Kilmacow and formerly of Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow – 13th November 2022, at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his beloved parents Peter and Maeve, sister Mary, brothers Eamon and John and his nephew Nicholas. Cherished brother of Gerard, Peter, Adrian, Patricia, Jennifer and Caroline. Stephen will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his aunt Patty in California, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Stephen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode; R21 V127) on Monday, 14th November from 2pm till 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, 15th November, to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Those who would have liked to attend, but who cannot, can view Stephen’s Mass live at the following link; http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so by using the condolence link below. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Brothers of Charity, Waterford. The Lawlor family would like to sincerely thank all the staff of The Brothers of Charity, Waterford, for the wonderful care, love and attention Stephen was given during his time there.