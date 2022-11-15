High School Musical comes to Baltinglass  

By Elizabeth Lee

EXCITEMENT is building in the classrooms and along the corridors of Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass as students and staff alike count the days to their upcoming production of ***High School Musical***.

Reports of spontaneous singing and dancing breaking out between classes are only mildly exaggerated as the hardworking cast finesse their moves and put the final flourishes to their performances.

The leading part of Gabriella Montez is played by Ella Molloy from Rathvilly. Ella is an avid actress and has taken part in productions with Spotlight Stage School, Carlow. Main man Troy Bolton is played by Luke Walsh, a talented basketball player who also hails from Rathvilly.

***High School Musical*** is taking place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 17-19 November in the school gym at 7.30pm each night. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are on sale from the school and at the box office each night.

“It promises to be a wonderful show and it is indeed a great event for the school and for the wider community of Baltinglass,” said teacher Wilma Murphy. “We would like to express our gratitude to the local community, who have kindly sponsored our production. The students have been working tirelessly since the beginning of the year and their commitment to the musical has been outstanding,” added Ms Murphy.