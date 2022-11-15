New CoI bishop will be enthroned in Old Leighlin

  • Home >
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

 

The new Church of Ireland bishop, the Right Reverend Adrian Wilkinson, gets in some practice knocking on doors!

 

By Elizabeth Lee

SUNDAY 20 November will be a day of celebration at St Laserian’s Cathedral in Old Leighlin as the new Church of Ireland bishop, the Right Reverend Adrian Wilkinson, is enthroned there.

The enthronement of the new bishop will formally begin his ministry in the diocese of Leighlin and the service will be conducted by the Dean of Leighlin, the Very Reverend Tom Gordon, in the presence of Co Carlow civic and religious dignitaries.

An enthronement ceremony involves the new bishop taking his seat in the cathedral where he has been appointed bishop and pastor. As is traditional, he will knock three times on the cathedral door before being admitted and welcomed by the dean. He will then be introduced to his clergy and congregation before being installed in his seat. (The word ‘cathedral’ comes from the Latin word ‘cathedra’, which means the seat where a bishop sits to teach the faith to the people of the diocese.)

Bishop Wilkinson has already been enthroned Bishop of Waterford and over the next three months enthronement ceremonies will also take place in the other four of the United Dioceses – Cashel, Ferns, Lismore and Kilkenny – totalling six cathedrals in all.

The special service will take place at 3.30pm.

 

