Black Friday Eve shopping event in Currys Carlow for those with autism and their families

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Niall Ruddy, CEO My Canine Companion and Nick Arnold, Senior Sales Manager at Currys  with Tiana the service dog

 

By Suzanne Pender

On  Thursday 24 November, Currys in Carlow will join the company’s 16 stores around the country to open one hour later for a Black Friday Eve shopping event to accommodate those who need extra time and space to shop.

To ensure a calm shopping experience, spaces are limited and those looking to attend can register HERE.

Kenny Cosgrove, Head of Retail at Currys Ireland, said: “Following on from the success of our weekly autism friendly shopping nights, we’re delighted to launch our Black Friday eve private shopping event. Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year and could be extremely overwhelming for those with autism. This event will allow autistic people and their families to shop and browse Black Friday deals in a calm and relaxed environment.”

Private shopping hours for Carlow will be 7pm to 8pm.

