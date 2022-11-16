Christmas fair in Baltinglass

Some of the racing pigs!

By Elizabeth Lee

HANDMADE festive decorations, wooden bowls, chutneys and racing pigs … the Church Lane Christmas Market in Baltinglass is gathering pace! The market will be jam-packed with home-made goodies and will be held indoors and outdoors with many stalls inside tents, marquees and gazebos.

The organisers have an exciting collection of local makers, bakers, artists and craftspeople to fill 30 stalls. They have lined up gorgeous gifts, wonderful woodwork, sophisticated scents, jams and jewellery, doilies and decorations, books and bags. Local businesses have generously supported the raffle and the top prize is €500, which would come in handy at this time of the year! There will be a separate turkey raffle and Santa will make a guest appearance and, of course, there will be face-painting for the kids, too. An intriguing pig/reindeer race is also promised, so that should be worth witnessing!

The event takes place on Saturday 26 November from 4pm to 8pm, so get ready to have a wonderful festive time.

The Church Lane Christmas Market is in aid of St Mary’s Church in Baltinglass and the Church of the Ascension in Ballinure.