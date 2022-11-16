Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Carmel Broderick

Palatine Village, on 16th November 2022 aged 88. In the loving care of the nurses and staff of Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Predeceased by her Husband John, son Dennis and her daughter Bridget. Sadly missed by her daughters Jane and Catherine, grandchildren Shakur, River, Shiam, Dakota, Latoya and Jayden, great-grandchild Mason, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends,

May Carmel Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lacey’s Funeral Home, John St., Carlow (R93H684) on Thursday, 17th November 2022, from 4p.m Concluding with Prayers at 7p.m. Removal on Friday, 18th, at 10.30a.m. to St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, arriving for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Mullins (née Brown)

Chaplestown, Carlow

November 15th 2022, Unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family;predeceased by her parents Sydney and Brigid, sister Anita and brother William. Kathleen will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her heartbroken husband Fran, daughters Karen, Donna and Leah, adored grandchildren Ría and Conor, sons-in-law Billy, Damien and Niall, sisters Doreen Ryan, Jen Brown and Nuala Curry, brothers Seamus, Michael and Robert, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 2.00p.m. until 8.00p.m. and also on Sunday from 2.00p.m. concluding with Prayers at 8.00p.m. House private on Monday morning, please. Removal on Monday at 10.30a.m. to The Church of the Holy Family, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00a.m. followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00a.m. can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/holy-family-parish-3

The Cremation Service at 2.00p.m. can be viewed on:

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to :

Carlow Town Community First Responders.