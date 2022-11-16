Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ger (Gerald) Brennan

Of Brooklyn, New York and Tinnegarney, Bagenalstown

Ger died tragically on the 7 November 2022, aged 36. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Katie, parents Pierce & Joan, brother Stephen & his partner Kate, aunts, uncles, cousins in the Brennan & Donohoe families, his wonderful circle of friends in New York & Ireland, neighbours and work colleagues.

May He Rest in Peace.

Private family wake. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown on Thursday morning, 17th November, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards at Wells Graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust: Link: https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/