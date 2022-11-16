Death notices and funeral arrangements

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

 

Ger (Gerald) Brennan 

Of Brooklyn, New York and Tinnegarney, Bagenalstown

Ger died tragically on the 7 November 2022, aged 36. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Katie, parents Pierce & Joan, brother Stephen & his partner Kate, aunts, uncles, cousins in the Brennan & Donohoe families, his wonderful circle of friends in New York & Ireland, neighbours and work colleagues.

 

May He Rest in Peace.

 

Private family wake. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown on Thursday morning, 17th November, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards at Wells Graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust: Link: https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Christmas fair in Baltinglass

Wednesday, 16/11/22 - 7:56pm

Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Wednesday, 16/11/22 - 7:44pm

Black Friday Eve shopping event in Currys Carlow for those with autism and their families

Wednesday, 16/11/22 - 12:41pm