Gardaí investigating alleged armed robbery in Cork City

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at Ballintemple Post Office in Cork City shortly before noon on Wednesday.

A masked man armed with a knife left the premises with a small amount of cash.

No members of staff or customers present during the incident were injured.

Gardaí have launched an appeal for information in relation to the incident and are asking members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious in the Ballintemple area between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday to contact them at Anglesea Street Garda station at 021-452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

This is the second robbery of this type in Cork in a week. Last Friday at about 1.50pm a man entered a business on South Douglas Road in the city armed with a knife.

He demanded money, held a customer at knifepoint and threatened members of staff. The men left the premises with a substantial amount of cash. Nobody was injured in the incident.