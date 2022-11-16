Two people charged in relation to Kerry murder

Kenneth Fox

Two people have been charged in relation to a murder that took place in Co Kerry last month.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley was stabbed a number of times while attending a funeral at Rathass Cemetery on October 5th.

A teenage boy and a man in his 20s were arrested yesterday and will appear before Tralee District Court later this morning.

Two men have already been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley – his brother, 35-year-old brother Patrick Dooley, and his cousin also called Thomas Dooley with an address in Co Cork.