Death notices and funeral arrangements in Co Carlow

Mary Dowling

Chapelstown, Carlow, November 17th 2022 at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by her parents Bill and Peggy, brothers, sister and daughter-in-law Sharon. Sadly missed by her loving son Brendan, grandchildren Dearbhla and Darragh, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Friday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research.

Charlie Kelly

Milltown, Tobinstown, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 17th November 2022 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Charles and Justin, daughter Samantha, daughter-in-law Lorraine, brothers-in-law Martin and Paddy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Charlie Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Friday evening from 5.30pm. until 8pm. Funeral Home private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown on Saturday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass followed by cremation in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross at 2.15pm.

Charlie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link

www.hacketstownparish.ie

Family flowers only please.