Teagasc’s photo competition had almost 60 entries

*See full range of photos in next week’s Nationalist

By Elizabeth Lee

A PHOTOGRAPHY competition run by Teagasc HQ in Carlow that aims to encourage its staff and students to pick up the camera and capture nature has attracted almost 60 entries.

An image titled ‘Bio-Control’ was officially announced as the overall winner of Teagasc’s ‘Vision of Research and Innovation’ photography competition at an event in Oak Park House, Carlow on Monday 14 November. The winning image, showcasing the common native species Green-Orb Weavers at work in a rye field, was taken by Fiona Hutton. Green-Orb Weavers are extremely beneficial as a natural bio-control in crops.

The competition, which has been running since 2015, is open to all Teagasc staff and students, with entrants aiming to visually capture the wide variety of research innovations related to their area of work.

This year’s competition attracted 57 entries, with the top 12 selected for an exhibition held in Teagasc Head Office, Oak Park House on the Monday night. Attendees were also treated to a guided tour of the historical building and former home of MP Henry Bruen.

The 12 winning images featured in the exhibition were ‘Bio-control’ and ‘Next Generation’ by Fiona Hutton, ‘Under the shoulders of giants’ by Ian Short, ‘Transforming green to gold: the alchemy of Irish cheese’ by Richard Page, ‘Looking into the eyes of a pig’ by Lucy Markland, ‘Lakeside view’ by Leona Murphy, ‘Redesigned bread’ by Barbara Biduski, ‘Dotty dots on trees’ by Dheeraj Rathore, ‘Hidden colours revealed – the science of leaf colour change’ by Dheeraj Rathore, ‘Golden harvest’ by Maximilian Schughart, ‘Peeping poppies amidst the gold’ by Anne Kinsella and ‘The honeycomb in your spuds’ by Daniela Freitas.

These images will be included in the annual Teagasc calendar, which will be delivered to stakeholders before Christmas.

Speaking at the event, Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara said: “I wish to congratulate and thank all staff who submitted entries for our 2022 Vision of Research and Innovation photography competition. The calibre of entries was extremely high, as demonstrated by the wonderful collection of images on display tonight. I am delighted to say that this photography competition continues to grow from strength to strength and is a valuable asset in helping to promote the research of Teagasc to a wider audience.”

The Vision of Research exhibition at Teagasc Head Office is part of the ‘Festival of Farming and Food – SFI Science Week’ at Teagasc, which runs until Saturday 19 November 2022.