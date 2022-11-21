Choral society to perform Handel’s Messiah

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Choral Society is back in full voice with a gala performance of Handel’s Messiah in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow on Saturday 3 December at 8pm.

The society has over 70 members and those wonderful voices have been working hard to present an uplifting performance of Handel’s Messiah for audiences in the cathedral. The performance will be conducted by the society’s musical director Blánaid Murphy, with the Irish Choral Sinfonia and soloists Aisling Kenny (soprano), Laura-Joy Copeland (mezzo soprano), Eamonn Mulhall (tenor) and Matthew Mannion (bass), and it promises to be a stirring performance of this beautiful oratorio.

Members of Carlow Choral Society come from Carlow, surrounding counties and further afield and share a common love of choral music and a commitment to performing, not only in Carlow but throughout Ireland. Their most recent performance was an uplifting Vivaldi summer concert in Tullow in May of this year.

Handel’s Messiah was first performed in Dublin in 1742. George Frideric Handel’s music has made this work timeless and inspirational. All are encouraged to join Carlow Choral Society in the beautiful surroundings of the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow for this very special and joyous performance of Handel’s masterpiece.

Tickets are €20 are available on www.eventbrite.ie and www.carlowchoralsociety.com and from choir members.