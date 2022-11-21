Five counties included in updated weather warnings

Met Éireann has issued updated weather warnings amid heavy downpours around the country.

Shortly after midday on Monday, the forecaster placed Louth, Monaghan and Donegal under a status yellow rainfall warning, which will remain in place until 8pm.

In the south of the country, Cork and Kerry will later be placed under a yellow wind advisory, commencing at 8pm and lasting until 4am on Tuesday.

Level: Yellow

Type: Wind

Particularly strong west to northwest winds are expected for a time this evening & tonight with gusts in excess of 100 km/h

Affected Regions Cork and Kerry

Issue Time Mon 21/11/2022 11:50

Expected Onset Mon 21/11/2022 20:00

Expires Tues 22/11/2022 04:00 pic.twitter.com/E0TrY3jG9L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 21, 2022

In the North, the UK Met Office has also issued a yellow rain warning covering the six counties for all of Monday.

Earlier, an orange rain alert was in place for Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford, with the forecaster warning of heavy, thundery downpours which would bring a risk of flooding to some areas.

The entire country was due to remain under a yellow rain warning until 8pm on Monday, however, that advisory was altered as part Met Éireann’s updated alert.