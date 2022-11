By Elizabeth Lee

LOCAL gardaí are investigating a smash-and-grab incident that occurred on Saturday evening in Carlow town.

The window of a car was smashed while parked in a carpark on Dr Cullen Road and a sum of cash was taken from the vehicle. The incident occurred shortly after 8pm. Anyone with any information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.