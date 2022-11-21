Three people arrested as gardaí seize €83k worth of drugs in Dublin searches

James Cox

Gardaí have seized over €83,800 worth of controlled drugs and arrested three people following a number of searches in Finglas, Dublin 11, on Monday.

As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Finglas west, gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit at Finglas Garda Station conducted searches at a number of residences.

During the course of the search, over €83,800 worth of drugs comprising of suspected cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, Alprazolam tablets, cannabis and heroin were seized. All seized drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí also seized cash to the value of €10,900 and a quantity of ammunition.

Three men (one aged in his teens, and two aged in their 40s) were arrested as part of the operation and taken to Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All three men have since been charged. Two men (aged in their 40s) are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

The third man (aged in his teens) has been released on bail and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.