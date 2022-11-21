Ukrainian Christmas market this weekend

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Carlow Exchange building will be turned into a veritable wonderland of festive delights when a group of local Ukrainian women host a Christmas market there this weekend.

The women, who are living in Carlow town, Togher and Ballon, have been meeting informally every week in the local Methodist Church Hall to support one another and any newcomers to the county since the first refugees arrived here in March. The women came up with the idea of hosting a special Ukrainian market and started making traditional Ukrainian food and crafts.

They’ve been busy creating beautiful, one-off crafts such as Christmas wreaths, straw dolls, horseshoes and multiple other traditional decorations that wouldn’t usually be found in Ireland.

“If you’re looking for something a little bit different as a Christmas present, then you’ll find it here at this market,” said Anton Scheele, a member of the Methodist Church.

Traditional food, snacks and music are all promised, too, and proceeds from the market will go towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

The market is taking place on Sunday 27 November in The Exchange building, Potato Market, Carlow from 1pm to 5pm. All are welcome to attend.