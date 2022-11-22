Carlow death notices and funeral arrangements

Kathleen Higgins (nee Doyle) (Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Hacketstown, passed away suddenly on 19 November at Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Sandy and dear mother of Emma Mark, Stephen and Susan. She is sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Michael, Meghan, Jessie, Rachel, Eoin, Summer, Finn and Fiadh, great-grandchildren Lana and Rhia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Thursday to the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.