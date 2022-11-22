Industrial units up for lease in Tullow

DNG McCormack Properties are offering units at Lough Feilim Industrial Park in Tullow to the market for lease. Unit 1/2 comprises of a large warehouse, reception area, kitchen, WC facilities with offices on the first floor and extends to c. 570 sq. meters.

Suitable for a wide variety of uses such as light manufacturing, engineering, storage among many more. Private gated entrance with monitored Netwatch Security on site providing 24 hour security to the units. Ample parking surrounding the unit making it ideal for trucks, deliveries etc. More information here.