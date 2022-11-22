Man arrested in relation to fatal Tipperary hit-and-run

James Cox

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Tipperary on Monday, in which a man aged in his 60s was killed.

The deceased, reported to be in his 60s, was found lying by the side of the R433 road near Clonmore village, Templemore.

The arrested man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Thurles Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area on Monday morning between 1am and 1.20am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.