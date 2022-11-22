  • Home >
Nine arrested in Carlow as part of Garda day of action

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

There were nine of arrests by a gardaí in Carlow in a day of action as part of Operation Thor on Tuesday.

The individuals were arrested for various offences including thefts, burglaries and assault offences. Five people were charged with various offences and files to the DPP on two other incidents.

11 searches were also conducted under the Misuse of Drugs Act in which a number of drugs offences were detected. One search was also conducted for stolen property.

The final pillar of the day of action included a community engagement aspect where crime prevention officer, Peter McConnon, assisted by Carlow Community Policing Unit, held a number of Crime Prevention Stands at the following locations: Carlow Post Office, Fairgreen Shopping Centre and Penneys Carlow.

