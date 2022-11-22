What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

By PA Reporter

Tuesday’s front pages cover a range of issues from news that proposals to scrap toll hikes could cost the State €25 million to comments from the Taoiseach saying communities should to be consulted about housing refugees after protests in East Wall.

The Irish Times lead with proposals to scrap motor toll increases could leave the State on the hook for up to €25 million in payments.

The Irish Examiner leads with comments from Taoiseach Micheál Martin who said communities need to be consulted about housing refugees after protests in East Wall in Dublin over the weekend.

The Echo lead with a piece about butcher’s who worked at The Butcher’s Block in Cork finding out through a text they were being let go.

The Irish Independent focus on Irish banks paying savers interest rates that are four times lower than the EU average.

Good morning, here's the front page of today's Irish Independent

The Irish Daily Mail focus on comments from Senior Gardaí who say the attacks on Gardaí in Ballyfermot should be punished.

It's Tuesday… so it's Good Health day in the Irish Daily Mail, this and every week!

The Irish Sun lead with a syndicate of OAPs in Mayo winning €1 million in the Lotto

Today's front page of The Irish Sun

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph lead with a former soldier who has appeared in court being charged with having explosives to be used to endanger life or property “in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland”.

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning.

In the UK, FIFA’s “shameful” behaviour in Qatar, a politician’s alleged bad behaviour and Christmas parties lead the front pages.

“Hooray Jude!” states the headline of The Sun, as it celebrates “footy wonderkid” Jude Bellingham for scoring England’s opener in their win over Iran.

On tomorrow's front page: Three Lions off to the best EVER World Cup start

The Daily Mirror also covers the match, with the paper drawing attention to FIFA’s “shameful” ban of the OneLove armbands that it says has shown the “true face of (the) Qatar regime”.

Metro hails the “bravery of lions” as it notes the “courageous” protests against human rights violations by Iran’s players as they refused to sing their anthem pre-match.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 BRAVERY OF LIONS 🔴 As we backtrack on armbands, Iran team make a stand for their women

Meanwhile, leading British specialists are cited by The Times as saying those with advanced cancers will see their life expectancy double within the decade due to new treatments.

The Guardian has been told Dominic Raab behaved so badly in a meeting with the Home Office during his first stint as Justice Secretary that his department’s top official had to personally apologise to counterparts.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 22 November 2022: Raab facing fresh questions over behaviour while justice secretary

Keir Starmer will deliver a speech to business leaders in which he will say the UK must end its economic dependence on migrant labour, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Tuesday's Daily Telegraph: Starmer: UK must wean itself off migrant labour

But The Independent covers the same upcoming address by saying Labour’s leader will commit to his party relaxing immigration.

European Union officials have told i that Downing Street is guilty of “wishful thinking” if it thinks it can pursue a closer relationship with the bloc without adopting laws such as freedom of movement.

Tuesday's front page: Sunak warned over 'fantasy' Brexit plan

The Daily Mail says the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has instructed MPs that they can for the first time hold Christmas parties at taxpayers’ expense.

And insiders have told the Financial Times senior Disney executives led an insurrection against chief executive Bob Chapek in recent weeks that led to him being replaced by predecessor Bob Iger.