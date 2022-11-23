Parents were blown away with new-look St Mullins school

By Suzanne Pender

SCOIL Moling-Glynn threw open its doors to the whole community recently and enjoyed a hugely positive reaction to its brand-new look.

The school held an open evening for parents, prospective parents and the wider St Mullins community, inviting people to come in and take a look around its new state-of-the-art extension and renovation.

“We moved in September 2021, but because of Covid the parents haven’t been in, so we thought it would be a great idea to welcome people in to see our new extension and renovation – it’s almost double the size of our previous school,” said principal Caitríona Kelly.

Visitors were treated to a wonderful tour of the school, seeing first-hand Scoil Moling-Glynn’s two new spacious classrooms with full smart technology, the new colour-coded corridor, new staff room, an enhanced classroom which can now accommodate assemblies, an outdoor classroom and its much-improved playground.

“Fifth- and sixth-class pupils also made presentations on the various activities in the school, such as Active Schools and Green Schools … we’re also part of the Farm Safety programme, the Junior Entrepreneur Project and the Amber Flag initiative, which supports mental wellbeing,” explained Caitríona.

Visitors were then treated to tea, coffee and refreshments.

Scoil Moling-Glynn currently has 52 pupils, which is expected to grow in the coming years, and four full-time teachers – deputy principal Mary Purcell, Nicola Kavanagh, Cathy Maher and Aideen Foskin, as well as a shared special education teacher.

“Everyone was very positive and very impressed; there was also a bit of nostalgia for people who previously went to the school,” said Caitríona. “With Covid, we haven’t been able to have parents in, so they didn’t know what to expect. It was great to welcome them in,” she said warmly.

Rather than resting on its laurels, Scoil Moling-Glynn continues to enhance the school, with plans to further develop the playground.

“We received Clár funding recently, so we are now in the process of developing and enhancing our playground,” concluded Caitríona.