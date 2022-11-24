Carlow death notices and funeral arrangements

Violet Fennell of Stanney House, Carlow died peacefully on 23 November at home in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Herbert and dear mother of Victor and Janet. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, son-in-law John Lowry, adoring grandchildren Ava and Aran, sister-in-law Muriel Sheane, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service on Saturday at 12 noon in Killeshin Parish Church, Portlaoise Road (R93 EC84). Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.