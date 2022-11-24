Carlow’s population expected to grow by 27% in 18 years

By Suzanne Pender

CO CARLOW is expected to see a population growth of 27% by 2040, placing the county at the top end of the country in terms of population growth.

The figures were revealed at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council as part of a presentation of the Draft Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP) 2022-2027 led by People and Place and presented by Justin Gleeson, director of the All-Island Research Observatory, Maynooth University.

Mr Gleeson stated that some areas of the county had experienced population growth at a fast pace, namely Carlow town and Tullow.

“There has been a lot of growth in some area and a decline in other and that will impact on services into the future,” said Mr Gleeson.

“Based on department figures, Carlow will increase by 27% in population by 2040, which will place it at the top end of the country in terms of population growth,” he added. Mr Gleeson said this will see a major increase in the number of people aged 65-plus in the county, which will impact services and lead to “very different needs coming down the track”.

A big increase in young people will also increase demands on crèches and schools.

Mr Gleeson stated that lots of data is available in the report, which will be launched in the coming weeks, with public consultation to follow.

Cllr Michael Doran stated that the previous LECP involved a huge amount of work, but he felt it “wasn’t reviewed enough” over the years. He urged that this current plan be reviewed more often during its duration.

Cllr Arthur McDonald stated that it was “very clear” that some areas of the county were doing better than others, adding that if an area is not doing well, it seems to be “left behind” rather than the focus being on promoting that area.

Cllr Ken Murnane stressed that areas of Graiguecullen in Co Laois, for which Carlow County Council provides services, should be included in the figures.