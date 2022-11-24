Free Now announces €3m in Christmas bonus fund for driver partners

James Cox

Free Now has announced a €3 million Christmas bonus fund for its driver partners ahead of this year’s festive period.

The fund aims to reward and incentivise driver partners to work during busy peak times over Christmas, helping to service the high demand for public transport as members of the public attend festive events and social gatherings.

To qualify for the Free Now bonus fund, drivers will be required to complete jobs during peak hours and will have the potential to boost their monthly earnings up to €600. Free Now hopes this bonus fund will incentivise drivers to continue their hard work and help meet the predicted high demand.

A recent survey among Free Now driver partners reveals that taxi drivers are committed to doing what they can to help meet the anticipated high demand around Christmas and New Year’s. Indeed, two thirds (66 per cent) plan to work more hours in December than they have worked any other month this year.

And almost three quarters (73 per cent) plan to work more this festive season than they did in 2021, a positive indicator for increased service levels this Christmas.

With the return of many Christmas parties for the first time in two years, in addition to festive socialising and gatherings, it will be a demanding month for the public transport sector overall. Given the increased pressure on taxi services during the festive period, it’s not surprising that over half (55 per cent) of drivers would welcome additional support from other modes of public transportation to meet the increased demand, for example more late-night bus, Luas and Dart options.

To cater for the increased demand this year, 77 per cent of drivers plan to work on Christmas Eve and four in five plan to work New Year’s Eve (80). Almost half (44 per cent) even plan to work on Christmas Day, helping passengers get to their celebrations with ease.

Saturday, December 17th, is predicted to be the busiest day over the Christmas period between the hours of 5pm and 11pm.

According to the research, 56 per cent of driver partners who work over Christmas appreciate that passengers tend to be in good form, and 64 per cent say they enjoy the general Christmas atmosphere around town, making the longer days more rewarding.

One in five (24 per cent) say festive songs on the radio are the most enjoyable part of working over Christmas.

In addition to the Christmas bonus fund, Free Now is also offering drivers weekly giveaways in December and the chance to win a new MG 5 Electric Vehicle.

Commenting on the €3 million Christmas driver bonus fund, Niall Carson, Free Now Ireland General Manager said: “We’re glad to announce our commitment of €3 million in Christmas bonuses this year which aims to reward and incentivise more driver partners to work during peak times this Christmas.

“We are expecting this year’s Christmas period to be very busy for our drivers as the first festive period post-pandemic, which is why we have increased our Christmas bonus investment significantly from last year to recognise our drivers’ hard work and help support our service levels for passengers.”