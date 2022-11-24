Stunning Carlow home up for auction with €395K AMV

This well-crafted architecturally designed five-bed home at Knockbeg, Carlow sits on a landscaped and wooded c.2 acre site, directly opposite the gates of Knockbeg College around 3km from Carlow town. Built in the 1980s, this house has many unique and interesting features. It is rare that you will find a house on such a substantial and well developed site, yet reasonably priced to allow for modernisation necessary to bring to current standards. Further potential for the development of the garden is endless with the assurance that any expense incurred would greatly enhance the future value of this home. The home will be sold by online public auction with an AMV of €395,000 on 15 December. BER: D1. More information here.