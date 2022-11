By Cate McCurry, PA

A woman in her 40s has been arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Co Cork in March.

Gardai in Mallow arrested the woman on Thursday morning.

The man, aged in his early 60s, was found at a house in Buttevant on the night of Thursday, March 24th.

The woman is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Mallow Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.