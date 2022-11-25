Carlow death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, November 25, 2022

Helena (Lena) Stanford of Academy Court, Montgomery Street, Carlow and formerly of 145 Cashel Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, died on 25 November peacefully at the District Hospital, Carlow after a long illness.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Karen, adored granddaughters Nikia and Leanna, grandson Tommy-Joe, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing on Sunday in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow with cremation Service in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross (Garden Chapel) at 3.45pm.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

What’s planned for your area?

Friday, 25/11/22 - 4:52pm

Office space available on Dublin Road, Carlow

Friday, 25/11/22 - 4:29pm

Fine bungalow for sale in Tullow

Friday, 25/11/22 - 4:24pm