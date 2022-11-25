Charming four-bed in east Carlow

The Rectory is a charming four-bed detached home in Hacketstown in east Carlow is located on an exceptional c. 1.33 acres (0.54 HA) elevated site.

Whilst in close proximity to town centre, the house and gardens have splendid views over the Wicklow hills including Lugnaquillia.

The entire site is zoned low density housing which offers the possibility of building a house/houses on the town side of the site.

The Rectory is a property of immense character and potential, a really magnificent site with mature beech and other species.

The gardens have been lovingly developed over the years and provide a natural children’s playground.

It has been a wonderful family home for the owners who are now downsizing. Guide price is €275,000. BER: E2,

More information here.