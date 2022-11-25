Driver arrested in stolen car after court appearance

Friday, November 25, 2022

Gardaí arrested a person driving a stolen Toyota Yaris in Dublin’s city centre on Wednesday.

Gardaí said that the driver was travelling home after appearing in court earlier that day.

The Commerical Vehicle Unit intercepted the vehicle and arrested the driver again, the force tweeted.

From the images published by gardaí, it appears that the key barrel had been removed from the car.

