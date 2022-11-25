Urgent call for upgrading of footpaths

By Suzanne Pender

“WHY is so much money being spend on active travel and nothing is done about footpaths in housing estates,” questioned cllr Andy Gladney.

The Bagenalstown councillor pointed to significant funding in recent months for walking routes and footpaths deemed within the Active Travel remit, yet footpaths in a number of housing estates are urgently in need of upgrading and no funding forthcoming.

“Why can’t that be addressed?” asked cllr Gladney.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said this was something that had been raised as part of Active Travel and he “agreed in principle” therefore that one major project in each of the county’s municipal districts will be looked at in the coming year.

“It’s a start and hopefully we will get that submitted and approved,” he added.