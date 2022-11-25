What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received nine planning applications between 18 and 25 November.

Ardattin: Glenn and Maria Rothwell wish to construct a one-and-a-half-storey extension to an existing single-storey dwelling at Woodlands, Ardattin.

Bagenalstown: Breda Dudley McEvoy wishes to revise previously permitted extensions at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Paul Doyle wishes to construct a domestic garage at Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown.

Bunclody: Aishling Swayne wishes to construct a fully-serviced four-bed dormer dwelling house at Kilbrannish South, Bunclody.

Garryhill: Martin and Trish Murphy wish to construct a single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Knockclonagad, Garryhill.

Hacketstown: Dempsey Seamless Aluminium Ltd wishes to construct four dwelling houses comprised of two detached three-bedroomed dwellings and two detached four-bedroomed dwellings at Slate Row, Hacketstown.

Killerig: Thomas and Jordanna Kavanagh wish to alter and extend an existing dwelling at Straboe, Killerig.

St Mullins: Adrian Blanchfield and Helena Cahill wish to erect a dwelling house at St Mullins.

Kathleen Murphy wishes to demolish an existing fire-damaged dwelling and erect a new replacement dwelling at Ballynalour, St Mullins.