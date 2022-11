By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman who was arrested in relation to the death of a man in Co Cork has been released without charge.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of a man aged in his early 60s was found at a house in Buttevant in the early hours of Thursday.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested later that morning as part of the investigation into the death.

Gardai said on Friday night she had been released without charge.