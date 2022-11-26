Carlow death notices & funeral arrangements

Mary Nolan née Murphy of Killinure, Tullow died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 26 November 2022. It follows an illness borne with strength, dignity & grace. Pre-deceased by her grandson Gearoid. Sadly missed by heartbroken son Ger & daughters Andrea, Sharon, Carol, Ciara & Nadine. Grandchildren – Saoirse, Noah, Grace, Anna, Owen, Erin, Tomas, Maisy, Rosie, Kate, Hollie & Rua.Her sister Geraldine and brothers Pat (Buggy), John & Noel, sister in law, son in law Brian, her children’s partners and her loyal friends. Wake strictly private please. A celebration of Mary’s life will take place at Gateway Community Church, Tullow, R93 N349 on Monday at 11am, followed by Cremation Service at McCrea’s Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67E003) at 1.30 am approx. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Clonmore Cancer Trust.

Mary Foley née Nolan of Garryhasten, Clonegal passed away on 25 November peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 94th year.

Beloved wife of the late John, predeceased by her daughter Mary (Buttle), son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Rose, brothers Pat, Sean & Aidan, sister Lily. Sadly missed by her daughters Margaret (Murphy), Frances (O’Fiacháin) and Anne (Dundon), sons John, Andy & Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Reposing at her son John’s residence (Coolmelagh Y21 DP79) on Saturday from 12pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Sunday to Saint Brigid’s Church, Clonegal for 2.30pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

Ruth Canniford Dell of Grallagh, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and Tullow, Co Carlow passed away on 16 November 2022. Beloved wife of Tony and mother of Bryony, Bruce and Jenni, granny of Erin, Taryn, Mischa and Sascha and sister of Val, Bobbie and Tim. Dearly loved by all her family and friends in Ireland, South Africa, Australia, Canada, England, Wales, Holland and Denmark.

Funeral Service on Friday 2 December, at Gateway Community Church, Tullow (Eircode R93 N349) at 11am. after which she will be laid to rest in Liscolman Cemetery.